ISLAMABAD-Anti-encroachment drive at Quaid-i-Azam University remained fruitless as the institution is still having no control over around 270 acres of its land, officials said on Wednesday.

The city managers in December 2018 had initiated an anti-encroachment drive to vacate 298 acres of the university’s land from illegal occupants. However, the effort ended with formation of a special inter-ministerial committee to resolve the matter.

The university is facing shortfall of around 450 acres of land in which 152 acres was not handed over to it by Capital Development Authority (CDA).

Officials said that the matter of vacating the university’s land from illegal occupants has likely been shelved as the committee formed to resolve the matter has not taken continuous meetings on the matter.

Official said that during the anti-encroachment drive, the university was handed over only around 180 acres cultivated land, while no settlement was moved from the remaining 118 acres of land.

“There are 9 villages on 198 acres of land and local politicians have vested interests who do not want to move illegal settlements from the university land,” said the official.

Official also said that university administration is in-fact worried keeping the possession on vacated land as the occupants were mulling to cultivate it in the upcoming cultivation season.

The committee was headed by minister of state for Interior Shehryar Afridi and comprised of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA) Aamer Mehmood Kiyani, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on CDA Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan and PTI MNA Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz while ICT, CDA and MCI members were also included in the committee.

Official also said that after change at the ministry of interior, the matter was shelved and no meeting had taken place on the issue since then.

Official said that the committee had to set a plan of how to move the illegal settlements in other areas of the city but no proceedings were made despite of university’s efforts of freeing its land.

Dr Anwar Shaheen, who registered the complaint on Prime Minister Portal, told The Nation that there was no change on illegal occupation on the university land.

He said that local political figures influenced the anti-encroachment drive and matter is still pending at the committee formed.

Vice Chancellor QAU Dr Ali Shah talking to The Nation said that land occupation issue of the university was still not resolved while the university was handed over the possession of 180 acres piece of land.

He also said that CDA had not handed over 152 acres of land to the university in its possession.

Spokesperson CDA Syed Safdar was contacted to know the CDA response; however, he did not respond till filing of the story.

Earlier, university and CDA agreed upon the actual area allotted to the university was above 1709acres, they also approved that the university has to pay 17 years of outstanding annual rent to the CDA.

QAU administration and CDA had come up with different claims regarding area of the land allotted to the university.