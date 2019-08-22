Share:

BEIJING - Pakistan Army, under the leadership of General Qamar Javed Bajwa, will continue to make contributions to upholding Pakistan’s sovereignty and security interests as well as the peace and stability in the region, Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson said on Wednesday.

“We believe under the leadership of Gen Bajwa , Pakistan Army will continue to make contributions to upholding Pakistan’s sovereignty and security interests and regional peace and

stability,” Geng Shuang said during his regular briefing while commenting on appointment of General Qamar Javed Bajwa as Chief of Army Staff for another term of three years.

“We have noticed this decision by the Pakistani government. General Bajwa is an extraordinary leader of Pakistan Army,” he added.

The spokesperson said that General Bajwa was a sincere and old friend of the Chinese government and the army and he had made positive contributions to relations between China and Pakistan.

It may be mentioned that Prime Minister Imran Khan appointed General Qamar Javed Bajwa as Chief of Army Staff (COAS) for another term of three years starting from November 29, this year.