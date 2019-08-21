Share:

ATTOCK - The police booked a head constable for allegedly selling parts of the confiscated vehicles. As per the FIR, Head Constable Akram was deputed as Muharrar at Khaur police post, who allegedly sold out parts of confiscated vehicles at a nearby shop. He was sent behind the bars. DPO Attock Syed Shahzad issued his suspension orders and also ordered an inquiry into the matter. On the other hand, a labourer lost life while 6 others sustained injuries as roof of an under-construction house collapsed.

The labourers were working at an under-construction house in village Jalalia of tehsil Hazro when the roof of the house collapsed. All the labourers were buried under the debris.

Rescue 1122 and volunteers reached the spot and rescued the injured and shifted them to THQ Hospital Hazro where a labourer Arif succumbed to his injuries. Condition of rest of the injured labourers was stated to be out of danger.

Meanwhile, in a crackdown against fake spiritual healers fleecing innocent people, Attock Police booked and arrested one person.

Attock police chief Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari told media that police had launched a crackdown against the persons fleecing masses in rural areas of the district on the pretext of ‘spiritual healing’ and minting money from them on the pretext of ‘treatment’ of their spiritual ailments.