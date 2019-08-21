Share:

Taxila-The revenue authorities registered a case of fraud against a private land developer, former military personnel who had encroached upon the path leading to ancient Buddhist stupa (Dharmarajika) and monastery, for illegally transferring and occupying the land.

Assistant Director Land Record Taxila Aqib Javaid in his application lodged with Taxila police that ‘the land developer and former major general Mozzam Ali through his man Najeeb had submitted fake and forged documents to transfer land on February 26, 2018”.

The AD maintained that after verification the documents were found fake and it was proved that the land was illegally transferred on their name on fake documents.

Taxila Police on the recommendation of Assistant Commissioner Taxila lodged an FIR against the land developer under section 420, 468 and 471 PPC and started further investigation.

Confirming the FIR, Assistant Commissioner Taxila Usman Tariq said that the developer through fake documents and false testimony had gotten transferred the land on their name and illegally occupied it.

Responding to a question, he said that the transfer of land had been cancelled by revenue department accordingly and the department had initiated legal action against the accused.

When contacted, SHO Sohail Zafafr said that the police were after the accused after registering the case.

The land illegally transferred is located adjacent to the encroached path to ancient Buddhist Stupa and monastery Dharmarajika which dates back to 3rd century B.C., and listed as a UNESCO’s World Heritage and accredited for being one of the earliest Buddhist monuments and one of the 8 largest Buddhist stupas in South Asia.