LAHORE - Lahore DIG (Operations) Ashfaq Khan has said that there is no room for careless and irresponsible persons in the police department. The process of punishment and reward in police department is comparatively more strict and active than any other departments of the country. The DIG stated this while listening to the appeals of police officials at his office on Wednesday. On this occasion, the DIG accepted appeals of three policemen. The DIG also rejected 6 appeals out of total 9 appeals presented before him. Ashfaq khan said that misconduct during official duty and misbehavior with people is by all means intolerable and strict disciplinary action will be initiated against those involved in this act. The DIG (Operations) said that he would himself interact with those convicted police officials and brief them regarding the code of conduct and better policing strategies to improve their performance and behavior with people. Also, DIG Ashfaq Khan issued show cause notices to SHO Police Station Ghalib Market Asif Atta and Muharrar PS Ghalib Market Shehzad Ahmad over poor performance. He said that it was mandatory for every SHO and Muharrar to have complete knowledge regarding their respective police stations including building, staff strength, and attitude of employees. He directed that all record and relevant registers should be well maintained in police stations. Ashfaq Khan said all necessary measures are being taken to bring positive and public friendly changes in Thana Culture according to the vision of Punjab Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz Khan for betterment of basic police units.