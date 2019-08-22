Share:

KANDHKOT - Dozens of villages have been submerged in floodwater in various parts of the district Kashmore in Kandhkot.

The affected areas were Jaam Sohanro Chachar, Dost Mohammad Sabzoi, Durani Mahar and others. The villagers of these areas said that they were facing many hardships such as medical, food, shelter and life boats for rescue services.

Villagers said that several families were still stranded in the houses while there were no proper boats to rescue them however hundreds of people were sitting in open area at dykes. They said that their minor and teenagers were suffering from various diseases such as diarrhoea, malaria and other water borne diseases.

They were of the view that there were no proper checks from the district administration and irrigation department.

Meanwhile, local villagers staged sit-in protest against Deputy Commissioner Kashmore and other authority concerned to take proper steps and arrange relief camps at affected areas.