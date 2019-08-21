Share:

Rawalpindi-A court on Wednesday granted the police 4 days physical remand of 3 suspected killers involved in a double murder case.

The accused were arrested by Saddar Bairooni police in connection with the double murder that took place at Dhoke Lakhan and registered a case against them. According to a police spokesman, a team of Saddar Bairooni produced the accused Rasool Akbar, Ameer and Waris Khan before the court of an area magistrate and sought five days physical remand. However, the judge rejected the plea of police and granted only four days physical remand of the accused.

He said that the police, under supervision of SP Saddar Division Rai Mazhar and SHO PS Saddar Bairooni Inspector Ishtiaq Cheema, solved the blind double murder case that had spread shock waves in the area.

Rawalpindi Police nabbed the killers after four months as the accused used the victim’s mobile phone.

SP Saddar said that tracing out suspects of the double murder case was a great success for Rawalpindi Police as after the incident, bodies of the victims were mutilated with daggers. Police and even heirs of the victims believed that their loved ones had become victims of terrorism. The SP said that the police found the clue pertaining to the disappearance of one of the victim’s mobile phone, upon which they started to trace out the missing phone set but the phone remained unused for 4 months.

However, as an accused used the victim’s phone, it was traced which led to the arrest of the accused, he said.

During the investigation, the accused confessed that they had killed both the boys. The accused Rasul went to jail in a drug case and he suspected that the victims were behind the action against him, the SP said.

Meanwhile, Saddar police recovered huge quantity of foreign and local liquor along with other drugs worth millions of rupees. Weapons, including 4 Kalashnikov rifles were also recovered from the seven held accused, having a relationship with the land-grabbing mafia. Cases have been registered against the accused.

According to the details, in continuation of the ongoing campaign against drugs, personnel of PS Rawat raided a rented house in a local housing society and recovered more than 1,000 foreign liquor bottles and other things related to drugs. The man accused was arrested while his accomplices escaped from the scene. On the other hand, PS Chauntra personnel conducted a combing search operation, during which seven suspects were arrested belonging allegedly to a land-grabbing mafia. Sophisticated automatic weapons, including 4 Kalashnikov rifles were recovered from the arrested accused. The criminals use to seize the land and other properties by dint of these weapons, SP Saddar said.