ISLAMABAD- Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education on Wednesday announced results of Higher Secondary School Certificate Part-I examination 2019 with overall passing percentage of 62.41 per cent. According to the details, a total of 71,552 regular and private candidates appeared in the exam, of which 44,653 were declared passed.

In the category of regular students, around 69,017 candidates appeared in the exam of which 44,090 passed with the percentage of 63.88. In private students’ category, around 2,535 candidates appeared in the exams of which 563 passed with the percentage of 22.21. During the exams this year, 67 unfair means cases were reported and as per FBISE statement a judicious procedure was adopted to decide the cases and personal hearing was allowed to all the concerned.

However 66 cases have been decided whereas one case was under process.

The result is available on the website of FBISE and has been also conveyed through SMS to all the candidates who provided their cell numbers.