Berlin -An eight-year-old in Germany stole his parents car for a 140km/h (87mph) motorway joyride, police have said.

READ MORE: Won't accept bargaining over Kashmir dispute: Bilawal

The child was found on the A44 motorway lay-by early on Wednesday morning heading toward the city of Dortmund.

He had put the hazard warning lights on and placed a small warning triangle behind the car.

Once found, police said the boy told them: “I just wanted to drive a little”, before reportedly bursting into tears.

The child’s mother informed police at about 00:25 local time (22:25 GMT) that their son had driven off in the family’s automatic VW Golf from their home in the western town of Soest.

READ MORE: PM chairs meeting of Kashmir Core Group

He had previously driven cars on private property, and regularly rides bumper cars and go-karts.

At around 01:15, the mother told the authorities she had found her child at a motorway lay-by on the A44 heading towards Dortmund. He said he had pulled over after his high-speed jaunt made him feel unwell.

No property or people were hurt during the late night excursion, police confirmed.