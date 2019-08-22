Share:

Pakistan has become the first country in South East Asia to have tested 5G.

Spearheading the digital innovation, a private Chinese telecom company has conducted a successful test of using 5G in Pakistan.

5G will unfold a new digital revolution in the country as the test has put Pakistan on the elite list of countries which have conducted the 5G trial successfully.

According to sources, 5G will be soon launched in Pakistan with a speed of 100 times than the current available.

The network will be 10 times faster than existing broadband connections available in the country. 5G home router’s speed has been recorded as four gigabytes per second with means that it can download 50gb of file in just two minutes.

The experts are of the view that the speed of the network will depend on the spectrum available to the operator. In July, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had requested applications for a license issuance.

In May, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry had announced that the work on 5G technology in Pakistan was underway and it would be available soon in the country.

He had asserted the modern technology had changed the shape and structure of everything around us and this new 5G technology had brought wonderful ways to help humanity.

He had added that with 5G technologies a movie taking 40 minutes to download will be downloaded in 3.5 seconds.