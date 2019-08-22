Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information and Labour Saeed Ghani said that it was extremely regrettable that all the stakeholders of Karachi were unable to resolve the problems being faced by the people of Karachi jointly.

Ghani said that the most trumpeted Clean Karachi Drive continued on Twitter only and Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar seemed too had joined this illusive drive. He said this while talking to the media on Wednesday.

The minister said that even when the Sindh government was spending billions of rupees on Karachi the Mayor of the metropolis was inciting the people to stop paying their taxes. The mayor never asked the federal government to release the funds promised for Karachi, he added. He said that Mayor Karachi never asked Ali Zaidi that who advised him to throw the garbage of storm water drains in open spaces or grounds.

Ghani said that this practice of throwing the storm water drains into open spaces had multiplied the miseries of the people of Karachi. The minster clarified that the Solid Waste Management Board was formed after district municipal corporations failed to dispose of the wastage materials effectively. He said that albeit the SWMB was functioning quite effectively but no one never appreciated its working.

Saeed Ghani asked Ali Zaidi if he had to throw the litter everywhere in the city then it would be better to stop this illusive Clean Karachi drive without ado. The minister said that K-IV project was initiated by the Sindh government. He said that the Sindh government had done far better than the federal government when it came to dealing with the state of affairs in Karachi. Saeed Ghani said that it was the incompetency on part of the Federal Government that it could not anticipate the malice of India that it could release water into our rivers without any prior warning. The country was facing flood like situation owing to the incompetency and inefficiency of the PTI government, he added. Later while addressing a prize distribution ceremony at National Institute Labour Administration Training the Saeed Ghani said that social security was one of the most important initiatives we took during the last two years. The Minister said that it was the vision of Pakistan People’s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari that the social security of every labour should be ensured. The prosperity of our labor force could not be ensured unless our Industrial sector was strengthened, he said.

Saeed Ghani in the end felicitated the trainers of National Institute of Labour Administration Training on their achievements. The Minister said that he was affiliated with NILAT long before he became the Minister. He said that NILAT had been playing a vital role with respect providing to skilled workers.