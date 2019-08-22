Share:

LAHORE - An accountability court on Wednesday extended until September 4 the physical remand of Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz in assets beyond means and money laundering case.

Hamza Shehbaz was produced Special Judge Accountability Court Naeem Arshad on expiry of his physical remand term.

National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) prosecutor told that it had been revealed found that many transactions were made from abroad in the accounts of Hamza Shehbaz by persons who never went abroad. He submitted that two suspects Shahid Rafique and his cousin Aftab Mehmood involved in money laundering for the Shehbaz Sharif family, had turned approver. The approvers have also got recorded their confessional statements before a judicial magistrate, the court was further told.

Hamza Shehbaz, his mother and sister were transferred money from abroad, NAB investigation officer told the court.

The NAB official sought 15-day extension in the physical remand of Hamza Shehbaz taking the plea that three suspects including Rana Zaheer have surfaced to be investigated. The NAB informed the court that Rana Zaheer has stated that he had not sent money to the Sharif family; only his name was used for the purpose.

However, the defence counsel opposed the remand plea, saying that his client had provided all record to the bureau and the investigation has completed.

Meanwhile, Hamza Shehbaz told the court that there was no truth in allegations and case was based on falsehood.

After hearing arguments of both the parties, the court extended physical remand of Hamza Shehbaz for another 14 days and directed to produce him on expiry of the remand term on September 4.

In the case, Hamza Shehbaz is accused of acquiring assets beyond his known sources of income besides committing massive money laundering in the name of foreign remittances.

In Ashiana-e- Iqbal case, the suspects Ahad Cheema and Fawad Hassan Fawad were produced before the court while Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif could not appear before the court due to illness.

During the hearing, a medical report was submitted in the court. The court was told that doctors have prescribed 10-day bed rest for Shehbaz Sharif after he felt pain in his back and legs.

Shehbaz through his counsel filed an application seeking exemption from appearance in the cases.

The court granted one-time exemption from personal appearance to his father and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in the money laundering case. The court also exempted Shehbaz Sharif from personal appearance in Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scam.

Then the hearing of Ashiana-e-Iqbal case was adjourned till September 4.