In occupied Kashmir, Huriyat leaders have urged people to defy ongoing curfew and conduct big marches on streets against India’s anti-Kashmir moves and its illegal occupation of the valley, reported Kashmir Media Service.

The appeal has been made through posters that appeared overnight in Srinagar streets asking people to come out of their houses to thwart the New Delhi’s nefarious designs to change the demography of Kashmir by flooding it with outsiders. The posters urged clerics to raise the issue during their Friday sermons.

The leaders said every person, young and old, men and women, should march to convey to India as well as the world that the Kashmiris would not accept Indian occupation over their territory and the imposition of a Hindu culture.

Earlier, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism also martyred a Kashmiri youth in Baramulla town. The youth identified as Momin Ahmad Goojri was killed during an all-out operation jointly launched by Indian Army’s Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operation Group in Kakarhamam area of the town.

An Indian police officer was killed and a constable of Special Operation Group was injured in an attack in the same area. The troops launched a similar operation in Pulwama area. At least 40 people were arrested during house raids by the troops in different areas of Srinagar.

Three Kashmiri youth were also arrested by Indian police in Chandigarh city of India. Several people were injured during clashes with the troops in Srinagar, Pulwama and other areas of the valley when they flouted curfew and staged protests against scrapping special status of Kashmir by Indian government.

A foreign news agency quoting families and hospital sources reported that at least three people were killed and over hundred injured in troops’ firing on protesters over the past two weeks.

The authorities also continue to impose information blockade as TV channels and internet links remain snapped and online editions of newspapers suspended since August 5 when BJP government revoked Kashmir’s special status. Over ten thousand people have been arrested by the occupation authorities.

On the other hand, the Kashmiris are being denied accommodation in hotels in Delhi on the order of Indian government after abrogation of Article 370.

Some affected Kashmiri people shared their stories on the social networking sites as how Narendra Modi government has directed hotel managements in New Delhi to deny accommodation to people from occupied Kashmir.