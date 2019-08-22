Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday conducted hearing of a petition against the government for not regularizing the services of daily wages/contract employees despite court orders. A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani conducted hearing of the petition and deferred it till September 16 as FPSC had not submitted its reply in this matter.

Earlier, a division bench of IHC had directed the government for regularizing the services by Cabinet Sub Committee employees working in various government/semi government departments as well as statutory bodies.

The dual bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Kiyani had issued a 72-page verdict in this regard and held that the federal government shall not issue any new regularization policy in future from now onwards as there must be an end to any illegal action. “We should take first step to stop such kind of temporary arrangements which are not protected by law,” said the verdict.

It said that no one is permitted to hire any person on daily wages, contract basis, in any project, organization, office, ministries, divisions, etc., except in accordance with law.

The judgment added that all persons have to be appointed on permanent posts only and appointment on Ad hoc basis could not be considered for regularization and no individual could any claim legal right for regularization under any consideration while appointed on Ad-hoc basis.