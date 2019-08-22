Share:

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal on Thursday has said that Indian forces have turned occupied Kashmir into biggest jail by arresting the people living there.

While speaking at the press briefing, the spokesman revealed that at least four Kashmiris have embraced martyrdom in Indian search operation so far whereas more deaths are feared if curfew continues to persist.

The ongoing Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir are threat to the regional security, he added.

The FO spokesman said Pakistan strongly condemns the unprovoked ceasefire violations at the Line of Control by India that leads to martyring many at our site.

He said Pakistan will go at every forum of the world against the Indian steps in occupied Kashmir, adding that unarmed Kashmiri people are badly affected owing to Indian brutalities in the held valley.