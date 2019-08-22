Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at his office on Wednesday where proposals on new support price for sugarcane and wheat were discussed.

The chief minister said that interests of sugarcane and wheat growers will be protected by the government. He directed to conduct a comprehensive survey for estimating the production cost for fixing new support prices adding that farmers will also be consulted and they will be given full price of their hard work. The PTI government has ensured payment of more than 99.7 percent of past dues to sugarcane growers and it is a farmer-friendly the government in the real sense.

Meanwhile, farmers will be given subsidy and other incentives through credit card program as the government is working for the promotion of agriculture sector as well as enhancing the income of the farmers; he added and further said that the Punjab government will fulfil its commitment of change through new agri. policy. Provincial ministers Malik Nauman Langrial, Samiullah Ch., Muhammad Aslam Iqbal, secretaries of finance, food and industries departments and others attended the meeting.

TAHIR ASHRAFI CALLS ON CM

The government has planned to issue Sehat Insaf Cards to religious scholars and seminaries’ students in phases and the chief minister has sought proposals to finalize this program. Chairman Motahida Ulema Board Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi called on the Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office here on Wednesday. It was decided that a conference of renowned religious scholars of all the schools of thought will be held in Lahore and it will be addressed by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that contacts with the religious scholars are being strengthened for interfaith harmony and Ulema will be consulted during Moharram-ul-Harram. He assured that every possible step will be taken to make effective the Motahida Ulema Board and said that consultations with the religious scholars will be welcomed in socio-administrative matters. The Punjab government gives importance to the opinion of the religious scholars and their role in intellectually countering the fanaticism is praiseworthy, he added.

NEW PPSC EXAM CENTRE OPENS

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated a new examination centre of the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) in Johar Town on Wednesday.

He examined security arrangements and other facilities being provided to candidates. The four-storey centre has been established on an area of 10 kanals with an amount of Rs360 million. As many as 24 examination halls have been set up for around five thousand candidates. The chief minister expressed the hope that digital information system will help the candidates to seek necessary information and added that the same latest system should also be adopted in other departments. He said that the role of PPSC is pivotal in bringing out talented candidates having a passion for public service. Merit is the foundation of the new Pakistan and it will be promoted at every level. He said that only those nations excel who encourage and promote merit-based talent. The government has promoted a merit-based culture and recruitments are being made purely on merit, he added. PPSC Chairman Lt-Gen (R) Maqsood Ahmad, PPSC members and others were also present on the occasion.