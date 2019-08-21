Share:

RAWALPINDI - Federal Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmed Shah visited Headquarters Anti-Narcotics Force, Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

Upon his arrival, the minister was welcomed by DG ANF Major Gen Arif Malik and senior officers of the ANF. DG ANF Arif Malik briefed the minister on counter-narcotics achievements of ANF, current drug situation and challenges being faced with regard to trafficking of drugs, precursor chemicals and psychotropic substances. The minister was apprised that the ANF was undertaking drug demand reduction campaign through public awareness drives and community participation activities throughout Pakistan.

DG ANF highlighted that Pakistan was sharing over 2,600 kilometres long border with Afghanistan and had become a major victim and transit country for Afghan drugs. However, he said that Pakistan had enforced a very effective drug supply and demand reduction mechanism despite massive challenges and limited resources. The minister was also informed on the organisational requirements of ANF with respect to enhancement of manpower, development of infrastructure, acquisition of latest technology and establishment of more drug treatment centres in the country.