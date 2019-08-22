Share:

ISLAMABAD - Jazz, Pakistan’s leading digital communications company, has been conferred the Speed test Awards™ by Ookla®, for the third consecutive time. The results were announced after Ookla compared user-initiated tests taken on the Speed test iOS and Android mobile apps from all major mobile operators in Pakistan during Q1-Q2 2019. The award marks a major achievement for Jazz for staying significantly ahead of its competitor telecom networks. In the test, Jazz achieved a Speed Score™ of 14.97, with average speeds of 15.95 Mbps for download and 11.60 MBPS for upload.