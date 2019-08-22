Share:

KARACHI - The University of Karachi is the first university in the whole province which has imposed ban on use of plastic bags in the campus.

It was also among those few who have welcomed the decision of Sindh government to put ban on the use of plastic bags by implementing provincial government’s initiative.

These views were expressed by advisor to the provincial chief minister on law, environment and coastal development, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday.

He was addressing as the chief guest at a seminar ‘Environmental Awareness and Plantation Drive 2019’ held at the Karachi University Business Administration’s Auditorium. The seminar was organized to create awareness regarding Karachi’s environmental issues and what would be role of masses to make environment clean and green.

“By reducing the use of plastic bags and growing trees in large numbers we can play a very vital role in minimising the environmental hazards. The government cannot bring changes alone, it always needed public support to successfully run and implement its drive,” the adviser added.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab shared that during recent heavy rainfall he had witnessed that sewerage lines were unable to clear the rainwater as most of them were filled with pile of plastic bags and solid waste material due to which whole drainage system was chocked. “Public after using plastic bags carelessly throw it away and later it become problem for the governments and other concerned departments and agencies. We have to create awareness among masses that they should not use plastic bags anymore and put their garbage in the dumping centers.” He mentioned that provincial and federal governments work on legislation and after debating every aspect of proposed law pass it to implement for the betterment of the society. However, he said that we also have to create awareness regarding the laws so that it could be executed in letter and spirit.

He said that laws are passed to facilitate public and people should also put it into practice otherwise society would not get any benefit from such laws. “If, we plant a tree today, it will benefit our children in future. We shouldn’t be happy after sapling a plant only we also have to take good care of the plant until it grown up completely.” Murtaza Wahab urged that every citizen should take part in plantation drive and said that Sindh government would provide whatever it need to sapling a tree.

Meanwhile, the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, said that Karachi is facing many environmental issues, severely affecting its biophysical environment as well as human health.

He further said that air pollution, lack of proper waste management infrastructure and degradation of water bodies are the major environmental issues in Karachi. He observed that at the present rate of development and economic growth we are rapidly depleting the natural resource base on which man’s existence depends.

Earlier, Professor Dr Moazzam Ali Khan, through his presentation shed lights on Karachi’s civic problems. He informed the audience that 75 percent of total solid waste collected from various parts of the city could be recycled and reused and there is no harm is using those recycled items.

He said that the city requires around 100 million gallon water per day (MGD) additional water after every five years to bridge the gap of demand and supply. In 2015, the requirement of the water in Karachi was over 1100 MGD water from several sources but it was only getting 650 MGD water and still there is huge gap in demand and supply. “Our air is polluted, we are facing water shortfall while there isn’t proper treatment of sewerage system. This city produces 20, 000 metric tons of solid waste daily and most of them are left unattended or being burn in the air.”

Later, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi, deans of all faculties, VC of Iqra University Dr Waseem Qazi sapling a plant to launch a three-day plantation drive in the campus.