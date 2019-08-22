Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH - A labourer was electrocuted while another was injured when both received electrical shocks at Kamalia the other night.

Police said that deceased Ijaz, 24, of Chenab Town and injured Ahmed, 20, of Kachi Basti were making mixture of cement and crushing stone on an electric machine in an under construction house in Zeeshan Colony when they received severe electrical shocks. They were rushed to Kamalia Tehsil Headquarters Hospital where Ijaz died while the condition of Ahmed was stated to be critical.

ROBBED

Armed men robbed a citizen of Rs215,000 at Rajana. Asim told the police that he withdrew cash from MCB Bank Rajana and was on way to his shop when two armed persons snatched the cash from him.

Meanwhile thieves took away cash worth Rs170,000 from a motorcycle showroom at Gojra on Painsara Road in wee hours on Wednesday.

Showroom owner Kamran Rasool told Gojra city police that his watchman had gone to offer Fajar prayers in a mosque when thieves broke into the shop and made off with cash.