LAHORE - A man was shot dead and another wounded critically as two groups clashed in a street in Manawan police precincts on Wednesday. The body was sent to the morgue for autopsy. The attackers fled instantly. A police official said the shooting took place in Jamshaid Town on Wednesday morning. According to police, a local resident Raheel opened fire on Nauman and his accomplice Azam Watto as they clashed over some dispute. As a result, Nauman and Azam sustained multiple wounds. Both the victims were rushed to a hospital where Nauman succumbed to wounds. The condition of Azam was said to be serious. The police were investigating the incident with no arrest made so far.

Man found hanged

A 28-year-old man was found hanged at his house in Raiwind City police precincts on Wednesday afternoon. The police shifted the body to the morgue for autopsy. The deceased was identified as Bilal, a resident of Bhai Kot. The family told the police that Bilal ended his life by hanging himself with the ceiling fan. The police are investigating the incident.