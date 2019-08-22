KARACHI        -      The bodies of a man and his wife were recovered on Wednesday from a house in Karachi’s Railway Colony, near Kala Pul.

The deceased have been identified as Shareef Masih and Erum. According to the police, Masih hanged himself after killing his wife with a knife. The couple had two children together.

The bodies have been shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Meanwhile, Residents of Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area in late hours of Tuesday night successfully averted abduction of a minor girl. A man was attempting to abduct a six-year-old girl before residents of the area intervened and beat the suspect.

 