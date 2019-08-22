Share:

LAHORE - An accountability court on Wednesday extended until September 4 the physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her cousin Yousaf Abbas in Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case.

Maryam Nawaz and Yousaf Abbas were produced before Special Judge Accountability Court Naeem Arshad who conducted the proceedings.

A NAB report submitted to the court says that Maryam Nawaz remained shareholder in the Chuadhry Sugar Mills from 2008 to 2010.

During the two years, her shares were worth Rs12 million. In 2015 to 2016, the shares of her father Nawaz Sharif, who is co-accused in the case, were also worth Rs12 million.

The court was told that Maryam was investigated regarding the record got from the Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan. She got shares worth Rs11 million from three international companies in 2008, as per the NAB. During the investigation, Maryam gave varying statements regarding shares in the companies; earlier she said that she herself bought these shares and later she stated that these shares were transferred to her accounts against her consent.

To investigate these shares, the NAB prosecutor argued, further physical remand of the suspect is required, the NAB official said.

Saeed Saif Bin Jabr transferred worth Rs9,409,000 shares in 2008, Sheik Zakauddin Rs2,021,760 shares and a third company transferred shares of Rs97,000 to her accounts, the report says.

Afterwards, she transferred 7 million shares to Yousuf Abbas and 5 million shares to her father Nawaz Sharif in 2010, the report adds. In 2013, Yousuf Abbas was sent a sum of Rs130 million from abroad to his account in five transactions, adds the report.

On the other side, the counsel representing Maryam Nawaz and Yousaf Abbas opposed the remand request. He argued that that the investigations had already been completed into the matter. Her counsel argued that in one offence remanded could not be granted twice.

After hearing the arguments of the parties, the judge extended the physical remand of Maryam Nawaz and Yousaf Abbas for another 14 days.

Earlier, the court had to adjourn hearing of the case for a short time due to the disturbance caused by the PML-N activists.

Several PML-N leaders were also present during the proceedings.

On August 8 a NAB personnel arrested Maryam Nawaz and Yousaf Abbas and produced them before accountability court on August 9, which had remanded them in NAB custody till August 21.

TRAFFIC PLAN

Due to hearing of high-profile cases against the Sharif family members, a strict traffic plan was implemented thereby creating problems for the motorists as well as the inhabitants living in the suburban areas of the Lahore Judicial Complex wherein the accountability courts are situated.

Police closed for general traffic the road leading the accountability court from MAO College. The roads from civil court and IGP Office to the court were also kept closed for traffic with barbed wires and iron fences.

Besides, a heavy contingent of police was deployed in and outside the court to face any untoward.

After the departure of Maryam Nawaz, indiscipline was seen on the court premises.

SAFDAR ATTACKS POLICE

The SP police ordered to arrest those PML-N activists coming from the Judges’ Gate of the sessions court. On the arrest of a party worker, Maryam Nawaz’s husband Captain (R) Safdar made physical effort to get him released from the police custody. For the purpose, Captain (r) Safdar snatched the baton from a policeman and tried to attack the cop to get the party activist released. However, another policeman in the rear intercepted the baton.