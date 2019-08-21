Share:

LAHORE-On Wednesday, Federal Minister Shireen Mazari told the United Nations (UN) to remove Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra as its Goodwill Ambassador.

Taking to Twitter, Mazari shared the letter and wrote, “Sent letter to UNICEF chief regarding UN Goodwill Ambassador for Peace Ms Chopra.”

Mazari penned, “Ms Chopra has publicly endorsed Indian government position on Kashmir and also supported the nuclear threat issued to Pakistan by the Indian Defence Minister. All this goes completely against the principles of peace and goodwill that Ms Chopra is supposed to uphold as an UN Goodwill Ambassador for Peace.”

She further added, “The Indian occupation forces have also intensified their campaign of using pellet guns against women and children as well as violence and abuse of women in IoK. Nazi doctrine of ethnic cleansing, racism, fascism and genocide”

The minister also shared how the actor, who was announced three years ago as a global ambassador of Unicef Goodwill, had publicly endorsed her position in support of nuclear war.

“Unless she is removed immediately, the very idea of a UN Goodwill Ambassador for Peace becomes a mockery globally,” The minister said.

At a BeautyCon event in Los Angeles earlier this month, Chopra had gained widespread criticism on social media about her answer to Ayesha Malik’s question. Ayesha Malik had accused bollywood actress of being a “hypocrite” and “encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan” by tweeting in favour of the Indian army in February, when Pakistan and India came to the brink of war in the wake of the Pulwama attack in occupied Kashmir.