- 9:54 PM | August 22, 2019 Won't accept bargaining over Kashmir dispute: Bilawal
- 9:14 PM | August 22, 2019 PM chairs meeting of Kashmir Core Group
- 8:53 PM | August 22, 2019 PM Imran to leave for US on Sep 23, would address UNGA
- 8:17 PM | August 22, 2019 Govt to impose unified education system: Shafqat Mahmood
- 6:45 PM | August 22, 2019 Pakistan pursuing growth-oriented program: Hafeez Shaikh
- 5:56 PM | August 22, 2019 SC to announce verdict on Judge Arshad Malik video scandal case on Friday
- 5:30 PM | August 22, 2019 PM Imran, COAS Bajwa discuss matters related to national security
- 5:00 PM | August 22, 2019 Modi has trapped himself, no talks possible with India: Sheikh Rasheed
- 4:29 PM | August 22, 2019 Pakistan will continue to raise voice of freedom of Kashmiris across world: Shafqat Mehmood
- 3:15 PM | August 22, 2019 Pakistan becomes the first country in South East Asia to test 5G
- 3:00 PM | August 22, 2019 Flood in Chenab, Sutlej inundates 62 schools, 50 villages, damages crops
- 2:46 PM | August 22, 2019 UN chief urges Pakistan, India to resolve Kashmir issue through dialogue
- 1:55 PM | August 22, 2019 Amazon wildfires turn daytime skies in Brazil’s São Paulo into night
- 1:36 PM | August 22, 2019 Videogate scandal: SC to announce verdict in Judge Arshad Malik's case on Friday
- 1:17 PM | August 22, 2019 India has made occupied Kashmir world’s biggest prison: FO spokesperson
- 1:12 PM | August 22, 2019 Case registered against Captain Safdar, 15 Others
- 12:42 PM | August 22, 2019 Hurriyat leaders call for anti-India marches as curfew continues on 18th day
- 12:35 PM | August 22, 2019 Water level in River Sutlej continues to rise
- 12:21 PM | August 22, 2019 Genocide Watch calls upon UN to warn India not to commit genocide
- 11:48 AM | August 22, 2019 PM Imran directs protest during Modi's visit to US