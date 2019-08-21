Share:

LAHORE Misbah-ul-Haq, one of the most successful Test captains of Pakistan, Monday refuted all rumours about him being the next national team coach, saying he has not applied for the post of head coach.

Talking to the reporters after the second day of training here at National Cricket Academy (NCA), Misbah said: “My complete attention is towards the camp. I am paying special attention to the centrally-contracted players. My aim is to get the players to have better fitness and to pick the best players.

“All such reports appearing in a section of press tipping me as the next head coach of Pakistan team are rumours and nothing else as I have not applied for the job,” he added.

The PCB has organized the camp to achieve the objective of enhancing players’ fitness and endurance ahead of Pakistan’s upcoming assignment of two-Test series of the ICC Championship against Sri Lanka at home. As many as 18 players are taking part in the useful activity under the supervision of Misbah.

Replying to a query, Misbah said that form and fitness will be the main criteria of players’ selection in the national team. “If a player gains top fitness, it cannot guarantee him a place in the team, obviously his performance in the domestic season will also determine his prospects at the time of selection and in my opinion, both performance and fitness will be given the same consideration during the selection process.”

He said this ongoing camp is of greater significance as fitness is a key factor which helps the players improve their playing abilities in their respective departments. “Without attaining required fitness, no player can perform up to a top level and I will be working on every player to inspire him to develop a culture of getting top fitness, which will only possible of generating interest of personal training and giving attention to fitness,” said former captain.

When asked about his opinion regarding the selection of Pakistan cricket captain, he said: “The PCB has the final say and authority regarding appointment of the captain and I cannot comment on it.”

Misbah termed the upcoming assignment of Pakistan cricket team of playing two ICC Test Championship matches at home as ‘important’ and a test of players to show their temperament and technique required to perform in the longest version of the game. “You need patience and a lot of concentration while you are playing Test cricket and I think our players must pay extra attention and put in efforts to excel in Test cricket,” he said.