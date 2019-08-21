Share:

Karachi - Former Pakistan batsmen Ramiz Raja believes Misbah-ul-Haq is too ‘safe’ and has become ‘dated and defensive’ which does not make him an ideal candidate to take over as head coach of Pakistan cricket team.

Pakistan’s search for their next head coach is currently ongoing after Mickey Arthur’s contract was not renewed after the side’s ouster from the World Cup. “Pakistan should be looking to introduce aggressive mindsets as per the demand of the modern game, Misbah, unfortunately, is known to have played safe and secure cricket and has been successful in only few conditions, whereas, Pakistan needs a team for all seasons,” he said in a video on YouTube.

Ramiz also said that when Misbah was the captain of the side, he used to wait for the opposition to make a mistake and then take calls, which might not be too good for the national team if he becomes the coach. “He had his own way of approaching the game. He was defensive as he used to lie in wait for the opposition to make a mistake. But now the team needs a new direction. Pakistan has aggression but it needs to unearth the right talent and revamp its systems,” Ramiz further added.

Raja spoke about the Indian team and said that they have managed to cement its status as a cricketing powerhouse primarily because of the aggressive leadership. “The sporting mindset has changed now. Now the teams are confrontational. Just look at Virat Kohli and co. They have completely revamped the Indian team with their aggression and fearless approach,” he explained.

Ramiz, who is also a TV pundit, says Pakistan needs to win in foreign conditions in order to be more respected and hence, there needs to be a change in approach in the way the side plays the game. “Pakistan needs a team for all seasons. Until Pakistan wins on away tours, they will not be respected. There is a major difference in winning at home and away,” he added.

There are also reports which suggest that the PCB might hand over the job of head coach as well as the chief selector to the same man. However, as per the former batsman, this move might not sit too well with Pakistan cricket.

“This idea can work in the western block where the administration is professional not just at the top tier but at every level; and where an individual can do no funny business even if he has absolute power. “But in Pakistan cricket, such an experiment is not without its risk. This is impractical and unsuitable. This has never been done before and no one has even tried it,” Raja explained.