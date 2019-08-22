Share:

MULTAN - Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said that Modi has committed an “Act of War” by changing the historic constitutional status of Kashmir in blatant violation of the United Nations resolutions.

Addressing the students at 15th Convocation of Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan here on Wednesday, Ch Sarwar said that Modi ripped apart international laws through his criminal act and the Pakistani government is determined to raise voice for oppressed Kashmiris at all international forum.

He said that Pakistan is faced with multiple challenges like poverty, unemployment and extremism and the only way to cope with these issues successfully is to make progress in education sector. He stressed that the promotion of education is vital for progress and prosperity. “The incumbent government has put full emphasis on science, technology, research and quality education,” he noted. He said that extremism seriously dented Pakistan’s image in the world and now it is need of the hour to promote soft and positive image of Pakistan through progress in fields like science and research.

The governor said that besides promoting higher education, moral standards should also be promoted and improved so that a good society could be created. He said that the government is determined to lift socio-development level and introduce revolutionary changes in education system. He said that the history is evident that the world never remembered those who remained on higher posts but the people respected only those rulers who preferred masses to their families. He asked the students to respect their parents and teachers as it would act as a ladder to success.

The governor disclosed that when he took the charge of his office as many as 15 universities of the province were working under acting vice chancellors. “It is for the first time that the vice chancellors of all these varsities have been appointed on merit,” he claimed. Ch Sarwar stressed the need for promoting dialogue among teachers and students. He was of the opinion that Pakistani students are far more talented than European students and the only needed thing is encouragement and opportunity. He asked the Vice Chancellors of the varsities to play as bridge between the industry and students and facilitate the students to get jobs.

The Chancellor also announced an end to the tradition of ban on clapping during convocation and said that the students would hear the thunder of claps in next convocation on awarding of degrees and gold medals.

Vice Chancellor Dr Tariq Mahmood Ansari, Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik, MPAs - Nadeem Qureshi, Javed Ansari and Wasif Raan were also present on the occasion.