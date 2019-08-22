Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges is set to propose amendments in rules and send to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser for strengthening the legislative business in the lower house of parliament.

A meeting of the Committee has decided in its yesterday’s meeting, under the chairmanship of Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, to hold threadbare discussion on amendments in next meeting forwarded it to speaker national assembly.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati told the committee that that amendment in some rules of procedure and the conduct of business have already been recommended by the committee for further approval of the national assembly.

PPP MNA Dr. Nafisa Shah (mover of the amendment) briefed the committee about the salient features of the proposed amendments in rules. The Committee also lauded the efforts made by Dr. Nafisa Shah for strengthening the legislative business in the national assembly.

About the issue of air tickets and vouchers to the members and the conversion of those air tickets into credit cards, the committee recommended that Joint Secretary (Administration), Deputy Secretary (Services) of the National Assembly and Chief Commercial officer, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will propose their recommendations in this regard.

About the question of privilege raised by MNA Chaudhary Abid Raza regarding alleged implication of the member in a case in Kakar Ali Police Station, Gujrat, by registering a fabricated FIR against him and alleged attempt by Mian Tahir Bashir, SP, Headquarter, and Mian Muhamamd Arshad, DSP along with police force to forcibly occupying his property, the Committee disposed of the matter with consent of the mover.

The Committee discussed the question of privilege raised by Faheem Khan, MNA, regarding withdrawal of security of the member. DIG (Admn), Sindh Police, briefed the Committee in that regard. However, the Committee decided that Home Secretary and Inspector General of Police, Sindh may be called in its next meeting.