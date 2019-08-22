Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi visited coastal and Creeks area and inaugurated Special Service Operational Training Centre in Karachi. He also visited one of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) launch sites and met with troops. According to a press release issued by the Pakistan Navy here on Wednesday, the newly-inaugurated training center shall provide training to the officers and men of Pakistan Navy, sister services, law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and friendly countries in different professional domains including counter-terrorism. The training infrastructure of the Centre includes state-of-the-art training facilities at par with contemporary trends. Later, the Chief of the Naval Staff also visited one of the Pakistan Navy’s UAV launch sites. Onsite briefing was given to the Admiral on various aspects of UAV System. The Chief of the Naval Staff, speaking on the occasion, expressed satisfaction over operational preparedness and appreciated the morale of the troops. He reaffirmed the resolve that by the grace of Allah, Pakistan Navy is ever ready to give a befitting response to any misadventure.