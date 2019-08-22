Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Assembly on Wednesday adopted a unanimous resolution condemning Indian act of scrapping the autonomous status of Jammu and Kashmir, brutal killing of innocent people and blatant violation of human rights by the occupation forces.

Law Minister Raja Basharat presented the resolution which was supported by the lawmakers from both sides of the political divide.

The unity was limited to the resolution only as after its passage both the treasury and opposition legislators resorted to the usual blame game and sloganeering against leadership of opponent parties.

The session started half an hour behind the scheduled time with Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari in the chair.

On the suggestion of opposition to bring necessary changes in the draft, the chair asked the law minister to present the resolution after conclusion of question hour on Housing and Urban Development Department.

Raja Basharat presented the resolution that was passed unanimously. The resolution stated: “This House condemns the Indian act of withdrawing special autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir. Rejecting amendment in Article 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution, the House believes that the move has put regional and global peace in danger. Blatant violation of human rights, killing of innocent people and prolonged lockdown has lead to serious human crises in the Indian Occupied Kashmir. The House urged the world community to take notice and play due role for helping the people. It demands the federal government to urge the United Nation to send mission of human rights commission to the valley. The government should also urge the world community to ensure access of international media in the occupied Kashmir to show real face of India”.

PML-N’s Sardar Awais Leghari said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had wished success of Narendra Modi in Indian elections. “Narendra Modi has won elections. The rulers should not worry after seeing his (Modi) real face”, he said, adding, the real worry was that no country except China supported Pakistan openly. He said that it was a big question that why Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was unaware about the developments prior to the Indian move. He accused the government of blowing outcome of PM meeting with US President Donald Trump out of proportions. “The government and the opposition are not on one page at the time when India is giving threats of nuclear bomb”, he said, adding, the world community was seeking cooperation for restoration of peace in Afghanistan but nobody was ready to support Pakistan on the Kashmir issue. He said that Indian has withdrawn status of Kashmir at the time when Pakistan was in the clutches of IMF and FATF.

Minister for Colonies Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said that Narendra Modi and BJP have tarnished the Indian image in the world community. He said that Modi, Rajnath and Amit Shah have committed atrocities in Kashmir but they fail to suppress strong voices of freedom. He said that Pakistan was still ready to talk to India as per Simla agreement. Appreciating PM Imran Khan for raising strong voice for Kashmir and oppressed people, he said the government would continue efforts on diplomatic front to show real face of Indian democracy. He said that Pakistan would talk to raise the issue with all friendly states including Saudi Arabia and UAE. He said that Pakistan was moving to International Court of Justice for fighting the case of Kashmir.

PML-N’s Khalil Tahir Sandhu said that the nation was indebted to Burhan Wani and there was need of unity to fight for the Kashmir cause. He said that people in the held valley could not even talk to their relatives due to prolonged curfew.

PPP Parliamentary Leader Syed Hassan Murtaza staged a walkout after he was not given floor by the chair. Deputy Speaker said that he would give floor in the sequence of names mentioned in the list.

The legislators from across the political divide resorted to sloganeering. Amid rumpus, the chair prorogued the session.