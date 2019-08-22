Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority passed three new regulations at its 30th board meeting on Wednesday with its chief Omer Tanveer Butt in the chair. PFA Director General Muhammad Usman said that authority’s board has approved the amendments to service regulation and two other regulations. PFA budget was also approved for fiscal year 2019-2020 and number of enforcement inspectors has been increased for effective recovery of fees and fines.

The DG said that allowance has been also approved for the officers of Resource and Licensing Wing as well as for field officers.