World second-biggest Salt reserve is in Khewara district Pakistan, from where we are getting pink salt which is the most demanded Salt in the world. This Salt is only found in Nepal and Pakistan that’s why it has high importance.

Every day we are selling pink salt to India at the cheapest price which is only 35 rupees per kilo. And India is packing them in small jars with a new label and new name and selling them to entire Africa and Europe. By this India is earning1030 million dollars every year. Pakistan has only 1000 million dollars of loans from the IMF.

Instead of India, if we give development to our industries from where we can pack these salts, it will be lucrative for Pakistan. And also by this, we can return IMF loans easily in a year.

SAMEER UMRANI,

Karachi.