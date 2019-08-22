Share:

The Prime Minister chaired a meeting of the Kashmir Core Group at the Prime Minister's Office Thursday.

The main focus was on Pakistan's extensive political and diplomatic outreach and efforts to raise the international community's awareness about the dire human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir and the serious risks for peace and security posed by India's illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019.

The continued lockdown of millions of Kashmiris since 5 August 2019 and India's repression and growing atrocities were strongly condemned.

Pakistan's abiding solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren in siege was reaffirmed.

It was noted that the international community including the UN Security Council, international human rights organizations, international humanitarian organizations and the international media had taken cognizance of the serious situation and calls were growing on India to immediately lift the curfew and other restrictions and alleviate the sufferings of the Kashmiri people.

During the meeting, measures were agreed to further reinforce Pakistan's efforts in the political, diplomatic, legal and media domains to

highlight the Kashmir cause worldwide and to enable the people of Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir realize their right to self-determination.

The meeting was attended by the Foreign Minister, Minister for Law & Justice, Chairman, Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, SAPM for Information & Broadcasting, Attorney General and other senior officials.