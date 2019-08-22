Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that ensuring easy and inexpensive justice system to the people was top priority of the government.

Talking to Law Minister Dr Farogh Naseem, who called on him here, the Prime Minister said speedy and easy justice system was solution to people’s problems and a guarantor of bringing clear change in their lives.

Parliamentary Secretary Barrister Malika Bukhari, Secretary Law Arshad Farooq Faheem and senior officials were also present in the meeting.

The Law Minister informed the Prime Minister about legislation of new laws for public interest and progress on its implementation.

The new laws of public interest include Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill 2019, Legal and Justice Authority Bill (2019), Enforcement of Women Property Rights Bill (2019), Letters of Administration and Succession Certificate Bill, 2019, Whistle Blower Protection and Vigilance Commission Bill, 2019, Service Tribunal (Amendment) Bill, 2019, Mutual Legal Assistance Bill, 2019, Muslims Family Law (Amendment) Act, 2019, Section-4 and Section -7 and Action Plan for Women and Girls, he said.

Farogh Naseem said that awareness about required laws and its sub-sections about people’s rights, Pakistan Code had been made online while an application App with the name of Pakistan Code had been uploaded on the website of the Law Ministry.

He said that it would be available very soon to the people on their mobile phones.

He said that all details about laws from 1840 to 2019 could be obtained under this application, adding, that 844 laws of 23 different departments had been registered at Pakistan Code.

The Prime Minister appreciated efforts of the Law Minister for making legislation of public interest.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the government’s consistent focus to reduce external imbalances by reducing imports and increasing export as well as remittances, were bearing fruits.

Current Account Deficit (CAD) reduced by more than $6 billion last year and July this year deficit was 73 percent or $1.5 billion lower than July 2018, was a great achievement, the Prime Minister said in tweet message released by the PM Office.