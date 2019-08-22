Share:

ATTOCK - Attock police on Wednesday arrested a Pir as part of the campaign against fake faith healers, extorting money from people in the name of spiritual treatment.

Pervious week, the police had arrested two other fake faith healers from the same locality.

Attock DPO Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari told newsmen that police had launched a crackdown on those fleecing people in rural areas on the pretext of spiritual healing. He said that during the crackdown, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jand Aslam Dogar and other officers raided Mohalla Railway Station in Jand and arrested Sain Shabbir who was busy giving fake charms to some of his disciples.

The fake spiritual healer, during initial investigation, told the police that he was neither a religious scholar nor a religious scholar. He confessed to have been involved in the fake practice because the people believed in him. The DPO said that the accused had been booked under the section 420, 508 PPC and section 2 of wall chalking act 2015 and sent behind bars.

DIES, INJURED

One labourer while six others were injured when the roof of an under construction house collapsed here on Wednesday. As per details, seven labourers were working in an under construction house in Jalalia village of Hazro tehsil when roof of the house collapsed. All the labourers including Arif, Adil, Hasnain, Shafiq, Irfan, and Naveed buried under the debris. Rescue 1122 and local volunteers reached the spot. They rescued the injured and shifted them to THQ Hospital Hazro where Arif succumbed to his injuries. The condition of others was stated to be stable.

Four persons were injured in car-motorcycle collusion on Rawalpindi-Kohat Road near Khunda Chowk on Wednesday. Police and rescue sources said that Aabid along with Tariq was going on his motorcycle when a speeding car hit the bike. Resultantly, both were critically injured. Two persons in the car identified as Faizan and Aslam were also injured. Police registered a case and started investigation.

BOOKED

Police booked a head constable for allegedly selling parts of the vehicles impounded during operation. As per the FIR, Head Constable Akram, deputed as Moharrar at Khaur police check-post, allegedly sold out parts of the vehicles impounded. He was booked under relevant act and put behind bars. Attock DPO Syed Shehzad Nadeem issued his suspension orders and also ordered an inquiry against him.