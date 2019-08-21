Share:

Rawalpindi-An inspector of Punjab Police has allegedly joined United Nations peacekeeping mission in Mali without obtaining NOC from the department, sources disclosed to The Nation on Wednesday.

The police officer has been identified as Inspector Raja Asif, they said.

Following a complaint lodged by some anonymous person, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan has directed City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Capt (R) Faisla Rana to hold inquiry against the police officers on charges of violating the rules and regulations of police department, sources added. The CPO initiated inquiry into the matter, they said.

According to the sources, Inspector Raja Asif joined UN Volunteers Programme that contributes to peace and development in an African country Mali for the last one and half years without getting NOC from the police department.

They said that the police officer had been granted ex-Pakistan leave for one year by one of his former officers in 2016 who had served in a key post in Rawalpindi district and he (Raja Asif) left the country silently for Africa where he joined the UN peacekeeping mission.

Sources said that the violator managed to gain extension for six months in ex-Pakistan leave during his stay in Mali. According to rules, the UN’s selection assistance and assessment team (SAAT) visits Pakistan to finalise candidates.

while the heads of all police organisations, following the orders of National Police Bureau, use to conduct their own pre-qualification tests for selections of cops for the UN peacekeeping mission, sources said.

However, Inspector Raja Asif did not undergo any such procedures; shocking the police department as well the provincial police chief who sprang up into action by ordering the CPO Rawalpindi to launch an inquiry against the inspector who had served on key posts under the office of former city police officer besides having strong links with a very influential former federal interior minister belonging to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

CPO Rawalpindi Capt (R) Faisal Rana, however, when contacted by The Nation for his comments, said that there was an anonymous complaint against Inspector Raja Asif on which inquiry was under process. “He should have taken permission before proceeding to the UN. Disciplinary action will be taken against him,” said the CPO.