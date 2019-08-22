Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday staged a protest demo outside the headquarters of K-Electric in Karachi and demanded for an impartial enquiry into the deaths from electrocution

A large number of activists from PTI, civil society, members of the provincial assembly and others also attended the demo.

Addressing the protesters, the PTI Karachi leader Junaid Lakhani said that deaths in Karachi from electrocution during rain spells in city is a national tragedy, which should be taken seriously.

“The masses are already facing many issues and now the electric poles have also become unsafe for them,” said Lakhani.

He demanded for formation of an impartial probe commission aimed at determining those responsible for the deaths so that stern action could be taken against those who committed negligence.

Provincial lawmaker Shahzad Qureshi said that they conveyed their concerns to the authorities 20 days before rains but no one paid heed to it. “It later caused deaths of young men, children and others from electrocution in the city,” he said. He blamed that the poles were not properly insulated that resulted in the deaths.