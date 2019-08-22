Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Assembly proceedings were adjourned by Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani over lack of quorum on Wednesday.

The proceedings of the assembly began more than an hour late from the scheduled timing with speaker in the chair.

The assembly could only take up the question and answer session in the agenda when the PTI lawmaker Karim Baksh Gabol pointed out lack of quorum in the house, saying that a majority of the treasury lawmakers and minister were absent from the proceedings.

The speaker adjourned the proceeding for five minutes to give chance to all lawmakers in the gallery to join the proceedings. But it went in vain and the quorum was not completed when the speaker made a re-count after the brief gap. On this, the speaker announced to adjourn the proceedings for Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier, the former opposition leader and GDA lawmaker Shaheryar Khan Maher while speaking on point of order said that the law and order situation in Shikarpur district was worsening as 40 people had been killed in the area including seventh cop with a short span of period. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that the government was taking serious efforts to overcome it and positive results would be yielded in next 24 hours.

“One of our DSP was martyred in the area and police is moving forward for taking stern action against culprits,” he said.

Earlier, the house prayed for those martyred at Line of Control in Indian shelling, martyred PAF pilot Rashid Minhas on his death anniversary and DSP Shakeel Rao martyred in Shikarpur area.

Responding to queries during question and answer session in the assembly, Transport Minister Awais Qadir Shah said that the department does not have enough funds to run buses for Karachi, however, they planned to bring 50 to 100 buses on city roads in partnership with a private company by September. PTI lawmaker Khurram Sher Zaman lamented the provincial government saying that it had failed to bring buses on Karachi roads and the project under which 10 buses brought in 10 years on city roads is also scaled down.

The minister further said that they had brought new buses in Larkana and soon it would be followed in other districts of the province.