Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday has ordered to de-notify Grand Democratic Alliance’s member of provincial assembly Moazzam Ali Khan in Sindh Assembly constituency SA-11.

A three-member bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmad heard the case.

During the proceedings, the apex court approved Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Nida Khoro’s petition and directed to hold re-election in the constituency.

The PPP member accused Moazzam of concealing details of his land in nomination papers.

The defence lawyer said that GDA leader owns around 140 acres land but he declared 61 acres in the nomination papers as his father holds control of the remaining land.