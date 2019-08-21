Share:

The appreciation goes to the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) government for the announcement to set up separate wards for transgender persons in all public hospitals. However, in the country, the transgender community is not only deprived of the basic rights but also it is facing various problems.

This step can be a source to avoid discrimination and provide the basic health facilities to the community. According to the communique, the K-P CM called for immediate medical services to the transgender community in all government hospitals and other healthcare institutions in the province.

I appreciate the government of K-P for this kind of great step to provide the fundamental rights to the transgender community. I appeal to the governments of the remaining provinces to follow the same step to stop ignorance and discrimination in the provinces.

BAKHTIYAR PHULLAN,

Turbat.