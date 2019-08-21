Share:

Pakistan is backward in sports as compared to other countries because we are not empowering our youth in sports. Game is something special that is not only famous for a country but also provides healthy citizens as Sir Richard Steel once said, “exercise is to the body as reading is to the mind”.

Punjab government has recently taken an appreciable step to empower youth in sports. Special Assistant to Chief Minister of Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs, Umar Farooq, has said that empowering youths in sports is the government’s top priority. Under the guidance of CM Punjab Usman Buzdar, they will motivate youth to show their talents in the world of sports so that they may remain busy in healthy activities and prove an asset for the country.

Nonetheless, in this aim facilities in major cities of Punjab, the rural areas would also be focused and provided the best sporting facilities from union council level to tehsil level.

I really appreciate this step of Punjab CM and hope that other province will also make sport one of their top priority because the sport is something special.

WAQAR MOOSA,

Kech.