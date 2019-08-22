Share:

KARACHI - The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday witnessed an upward trend by gaining 553 points and the index stood at 30,972 points. During the ongoing week, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) noted bullish trend as KSE 100-index gained 797.79 points on Monday and 856 points on Tuesday. On Tuesday, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100-index gained 856.80 points (2.90 percent) to close at 30,419.22 points. A total of 142,578,880 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs5.601 billion. Out of 373 companies, share prices of 268 companies recorded increase while 86 companies registered decrease whereas 19 companies remained stable in yesterday’s trading. The three top traded companies were Bank of Punjab with a volume of 10,364,500 and price per share of Rs7.93, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 8,992,000 and price per share of Rs13.20 and Maple Leaf with a volume of 7,039,500 and price per share of Rs18.46. The top advancer was Nestle with the increase of Rs149.75 per share, closing at Rs6130 while Indus Motor Company was runner up with the increase of Rs43.12 per share, closing at Rs1049.23. The top decliners were Bata (Pak) with the decrease of Rs42.41 per share, closing at Rs1132.75 and J.D.W.Sugar with the decrease of Rs14.19 per share closing at Rs275.81. On Monday, a total of 102,515,220 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 3.940 billion. Out of 354 companies, share prices of 283 companies recorded increase while 51 companies registered decrease whereas 20 companies remained stable in trading.