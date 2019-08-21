Share:

LOS ANGELES-When the provincial government announced severe cuts to the Ontario Student Assistance Program earlier this year, Ayesha Khurram was at a loss of how to pay her tuition and rent for the upcoming semester.

Swift sent $6,386.47 to Khurram through PayPal on Monday after the Mississauga, Ont. resident posted on Tumblr on the weekend about her struggles to pay tuition this semester.

Khurram, 20, who met Swift last year after the singer performed in Toronto, is a University of Waterloo accounting and financial management student going into second year. She says she didn’t know how she and her parents were going to afford her schooling this year and asked online for help.

“When I posted, I was just like venting. It’s hard to pay off tuition. It’s really expensive,” Khurram said on Tuesday.

“One of my friends online was like, ‘You should drop your PayPal so we can help you out,’ and I was like, ‘That’s not a bad idea, I should totally do that.’ And then I did. And next thing I know, I literally have no more problems anymore.” Khurram said she was baking cookies when she got the notification from Taylor Nation, LLC about the online money transfer.