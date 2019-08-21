Share:

ISLAMABAD - Trials to select Pakistan team for upcoming Football Socca World Cup are underway in Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore and Quetta, from where one player each will be selected for the national team. Leisure Leagues started the trials for selection of national team for the Socca World Cup while international foreign coach Kevin Reeves will finalise Pakistan team. Speaking at the press conference, Kevin said: “Pakistan has no dearth of talent. Besides physical fitness, players also need facilities like western countries. It is very important to take sports as science. India and Bangladesh give top priority to sports, but in Pakistan, schools syllabus doesn’t represent sports as science.

“We will pay special focus on players’ fitness during the trials and finalise Pakistan team by the end of this month. Then we will start long training camp for the selected players to prepare them for the mega international event,” he added.