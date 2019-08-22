Share:

ISLAAMBAD - Dr Christian Turner has been appointed British High Commissioner to Pakistan to succeed Thomas Drew who will be transferring to another diplomatic service appointment, a British High Commission statement said yesterday. Dr Turner will take up his appointment by December 2019, added the statement. At present he is serving as Prime Minister’s International Affairs Adviser and Deputy National Security Adviser. He has held several important diplomatic positions in his career. From 1998 -2003 he held cabinet office, roles including Deputy Team Leader in Prime Minister’s Strategy Unit, Private Secretary to the Minister of State, and Secretary to the Economic and Domestic Committees of Cabinet.