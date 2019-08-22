Share:

DERA GHAZI KHAN - A woman and her son were killed and another four persons including a child sustained gunshot wounds in an armed clash between two rival groups here on Wednesday.

Police said that armed men of two groups hailing from Choti Zaireen area of Dera Ghazi Khan, having old enmity over disputes, traded fire.

In the cross-fire, a woman and her son were killed while four others including a 10-year-old child were injured.

The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities and the police registered a case against armed men of both groups.