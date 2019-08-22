Share:

KABUL (AA) - At least two American soldiers were killed in Afghanistan on Wednesday, an official statement said Wednesday.

“In accordance with US Department of Defence policy, the names of the service members killed in action are being withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin is complete,” said the statement by NATO Resolute Support mission. The attack came as the US resumed 9th round of talks with the Taliban in the Qatari capital, Doha on Wednesday. There has been no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Earlier in the day, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani met NATO’s 19th Supreme Allied Commander Europe Gen Tod D Wolters in Kabul.

Ghani warned that adopting any “wrong policy” to achieve peace will have unpleasant consequences for Afghanistan.

“The peace and security in Afghanistan and the US are faced with threats and there is a need to move the peace process forward with caution,” the Presidential Palace said in a statement.