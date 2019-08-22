Share:

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has reiterated the intergovernmental organisation suggestion of holding dialogues between India and Pakistan to settle the grave crisis stemming from India’s annexation of the disputed Kashmir region.

In his regular media briefing at UN Headquarters in New York, Spokesman of the UN Secretary General, Stephane Dujarric, said: “Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is a strong believer of [holding] dialogues.”

The spokesman said the position of the United Nations on this region has been governed by the UN Charter and applicable Security Council resolutions.

He said the UN Secretary General also recalled the 1972 Agreement on bilateral relations between India and Pakistan also known as the Simla Agreement, which states that the final status of Jammu and Kashmir was to be settled by peaceful means, in accordance with the UN Charter.