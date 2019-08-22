Share:

The United States may create its hypersonic weapons within two years, Secretary of Defence Mark Esper said in an interview.

"I think, it's probably a matter of a couple of years," Esper said in the interview with Fox News released on Wednesday when asked how close the United States was to creating its hypersonic weapon .

Earlier this week, US Acting Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy argued that Washington was seeking to develop a hypersonic ballistic missile with a radius range that had previously been banned by the US-Russian Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), which collapsed on August 2.

In February, the United States formally suspended its INF obligations, triggering a six-month withdrawal process. In July, Russian President Vladimir Putin followed suit by signing a decree suspending Moscow's participation in the accord. The sides had been accusing each other of violating the treaty.